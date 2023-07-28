Left Menu

In race with time, Cyprus leaders appeal for help to find conflict victims

Of a total 2,002 people missing, 1,204 have been exhumed and of those, 1,033 people identified. "We are encouraging people who know about the sites to come and give information because unless they give information you are not able to explore further sites," said Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 14:40 IST
In race with time, Cyprus leaders appeal for help to find conflict victims

Rival leaders on war-split Cyprus appealed on Friday for witnesses to help trace hundreds of people missing in the violence that tore the island apart, saying time was rapidly running out for families to learn the fate of their loved ones.

Forensics teams operating under the auspices of the United Nations have been working on suspected decades-old mass grave sites on the island since 2006, relying heavily on tips from witnesses, often given anonymously. Those missing are Greek Cypriot victims of a war in 1974, and Turkish Cypriot victims of intercommunal clashes dating from the early 1960s. But the number of individuals found and identified has been dwindling by the year. Of a total 2,002 people missing, 1,204 have been exhumed and of those, 1,033 people identified.

"We are encouraging people who know about the sites to come and give information because unless they give information you are not able to explore further sites," said Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar. "We are encouraging people to come out ... before they die," Tatar said. "There are a lot of people who know."

In a rare display of unity, he and President Nikos Christodoulides, the Greek Cypriot leader, met in no-man's-land dividing the Cypriot capital Nicosia on Friday. They toured a lab where forensics experts from both communities painstakingly try to piece together human remains and match it with DNA samples offered by relatives.

It has been "so many years for the relatives to wait, I'm sure all of you understand the pain," Christodoulides said. "I'm here, and with Ersin, to examine any way in order to have more teams ... to speed up the process regarding this purely humanitarian issue." Friday's meeting took place within the compound of an airport complex, abandoned in fighting in 1974 and used as a base for United Nations peacekeeping operations since.

Greek and Turkish Cypriots have lived divided since a Turkish invasion in 1974 prompted by a brief Greek inspired coup. Sporadic fighting between the two communities dates from the 1960s shortly after independence from Britain. Some 1,510 Greek Cypriots vanished in 1974, while 492 Turkish Cypriots disappeared between 1963 and 1974. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Conor Humphries)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023