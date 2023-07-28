Left Menu

Tata Motors delivers prototype of indigenous e-bus to Bengaluru transport corporation

As part of the larger order signed between TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd -- a wholly-owed subsidiary of Tata Motors -- and BMTC, the company will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses for 12 years, the statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:07 IST
Tata Motors delivers prototype of indigenous e-bus to Bengaluru transport corporation
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@TataMotors)
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Friday delivered a prototype of its indigenously-developed electric bus to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has placed an order for 921 advanced e-buses with the auto major, Tata Motors said in a statement. As part of the larger order signed between TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd -- a wholly-owed subsidiary of Tata Motors -- and BMTC, the company will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses for 12 years, the statement said. The bus is equipped with modern features, providing commuters a hassle-free travel experience, Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, managing director and chief executive officer at TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, said. To date, Tata Motors said it has supplied over 900 e-buses across multiple cities in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023