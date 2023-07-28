Left Menu

German inflation to ease slightly in July - state data

"Price pressures are coming down a little faster than expected across the board," said Berenberg Bank chief economist Holger Schmieding, referring to North Rhine-Westphalia. There, the so-called core rate - which excludes the strongly fluctuating prices for energy and food - also dropped.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:19 IST
German inflation to ease slightly in July - state data
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German inflation looks set to ease slightly in July, data from four economically key German states indicated. Compared with the same month last year, July inflation rates in Saxony, Baden-Wuerttemberg and Bavaria were down 0.1 percentage points from the year-on-year figures reported in June, coming in at 6.7%, 6.8% and 6.1%, respectively.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, the change was slightly larger, with year-on-year inflation at 5.8% in July, compared with 6.2% reported the month before. "Price pressures are coming down a little faster than expected across the board," said Berenberg Bank chief economist Holger Schmieding, referring to North Rhine-Westphalia.

There, the so-called core rate - which excludes the strongly fluctuating prices for energy and food - also dropped. "If this should also show up in the data for the euro zone as a whole, it could become an argument for the ECB not to raise its interest rates further," Schmieding said.

National inflation data will be published at 1200 GMT, with economists surveyed by Reuters forecasting a 6.6% year-on-year rise, down from 6.8% in the previous month. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde ditched her practice of guiding markets for the bank's next decision in September and stressed it would depend on the data, after the ECB raised rates a ninth consecutive time on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023