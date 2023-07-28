Left Menu

Sex ratio at birth improves by 15 points from 918 in 2014-15 to 933 in 2022-23: Govt

This is reflected in the improvement of the sex ratio at birth SRB by 15 points at the national level, that is, from 918 in 2014-15 to 933 in 2022-23, she said in a written response.

The sex ratio at birth has improved by 15 points from 918 in 2014-15 to 933 in 2022-23 in the country, Union minister Smriti Irani told the Lok Sabha on Friday. Responding to a question in the Lower House of Parliament, the women and child development minister said the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme has stirred up collective consciousness towards changing the mindset of the public to acknowledge the rights of the girl child.

''The scheme has raised concerns around the issue of declining CSR (child sex ratio) in India. This is reflected in the improvement of the sex ratio at birth (SRB) by 15 points at the national level, that is, from 918 in 2014-15 to 933 in 2022-23,'' she said in a written response. The sex ratio at birth for a given population, over a time period, is the ratio of the number of male live births to the number of female live births in the population, scaled to a denominator of 100.

 

