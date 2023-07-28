Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies as boat capsizes in Arabian Sea

A 32-year-old fisherman from Maharashtras Palghar district died after the boat on which he had set out for fishing capsized in the Arabian Sea, an official said on Friday.Fishing is banned during the monsoon as the sea remains choppy.Bupendra Ambre and another fisherman ventured into the sea off the Dahanu coast on Wednesday, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 16:56 IST
Maharashtra: Fisherman dies as boat capsizes in Arabian Sea
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old fisherman from Maharashtra’s Palghar district died after the boat on which he had set out for fishing capsized in the Arabian Sea, an official said on Friday.

Fishing is banned during the monsoon as the sea remains choppy.

Bupendra Ambre and another fisherman ventured into the sea off the Dahanu coast on Wednesday, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell. However, the boat capsized. While the second fisherman swam to the shore, Ambre could not, he said. A search to trace Ambre was launched with the help of the Indian Coast Guard but there was no success that day. Ambre’s body was found on Thursday morning, he said. Palghar district has been receiving incessant rains this week. On Thursday, it recorded a rainfall of 153.1 mm, the highest in the state for the day, followed by Thane at 140.4 mm. As low-lying areas got waterlogged in Thane, 153 people were evacuated and moved to camps, said officials.

A total of 101 people have lost their lives and 13 are missing due to heavy rains in the state so far this monsoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023