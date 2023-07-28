Government supportive of having a synergy to innovate and flourish: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said in New Delhi today, 28th July 2023, that awareness and mindset change are imperative for availing Startup and Skill avenues.

The Minister was addressing the "Global and Petrochemical Manufacturing Hubs" Summit-2023.

Skill, Innovation and Research & Development are at the heart of every new initiative that has been undertaken by the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the last over nine years, said Dr Jitendra Singh. Unfortunately however, our mindset is not developing at the same pace to equip ourselves for skills of the future, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said PM Modi is himself always coming forward with new ideas and has a huge aptitude for innovation.

“Prime Minister Modi’s each Independence Day address is marked by Technology-driven, Skill-driven or Innovation-driven declarations. In 2014, Swachhata was the theme, it led to better healthcare and pulled out an estimated 13.5 crore people above the poverty line. Next year Digital India was the focus, followed by Gaganyaan; Deep Sea Mission was the theme twice in 2021 & 2022,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Government is supportive of having a synergy among the Industry, Academia and entrepreneurs to innovate and flourish.

“Without being modest, I would say, in the past nine years, favourable view has been provided by this government. You have the liberty to experiment, the liberty to take path breaking initiatives, you have the liberty also to make taboo remarks as long as you can convince the authorities,” he said.

The Science & Technology Minister called for unshackling some of the taboos of the past. “How to skill the mind and the mentality that has got conditioned over the years, that is the challenge”, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Government has created the right ecosystem for the Industry to evolve. From just 50 BioTech Startups in 2014, today we have 6,000; there are 3,000 youngsters in Aroma AgriTech Startups, of whom hardly anyone is a graduate but they have the skills that set them apart.

“In this ecosystem, everybody is a stakeholder. Government has to come out and help the Industry evolve for a Sustainable economy and Startups. We have to make Industry an equal partner and together with Industry chambers, we need a holistic vision for the future, where the society and citizenry can participate,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, as a result of PM Modi’s leadership, today we are the fifth largest economy in the world and we have jumped 40 places in the Global Innovation Index rankings.

The S&T Minister identified Bioeconomy, including Biofuels, biochemicals as the driver of the circular economy based on the ‘Waste to Wealth’ principle as India aims to achieve Net Zero by 2070.

“We have huge bioresources in India, - In the Himalayas, herbs, Aroma Mission is creating new opportunities while the Deep Ocean Mission has been launched to tap India’s huge sea bed wealth along the more than 7,500 kms coastline,” said Dr Jitendra Singh.

