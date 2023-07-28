No G20 consensus on emissions mitigation targets at talks -source
Reuters | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Climate talks between representatives of the group of 20 countries (G20) failed to reach a consensus on emission reduction and mitigation targets, an official said. Developed countries in the group demanded mitigation of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2025 to limit global warming to around 1.5°C, and a reduction of absolute GHG emissions by 43% by 2030.
Both demands were opposed by developing countries, the official who did not want to be named said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
