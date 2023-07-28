Left Menu

Tripura to get weekend tourism hub at iconic Ujjayanta Palace

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-07-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:53 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate a weekend tourism hub at the Ujjayanta Palace on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the area where the palace is located will be declared a no-traffic zone on Saturdays and Sundays as part of the initiative.

''Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the weekend tourism hub at Ujjayanta Palace on Sunday,'' he said.

The government wants to promote tourism in a big way, and the tourism hub will be a beginning, he said.

The state has already roped in cricket icon Saurav Ganguly as its brand ambassador for tourism.

At the tourism hub, there will be a 20-minute light and sound show, and a boating facility will be available at the lake in the palace compound, Chowdhury said.

''Food stalls will be available on both sides of the roads for the tourists,'' he said.

Claiming that Tripura will soon find its place on the world's tourism map, Chowdhury said the Asian Development Bank has already sanctioned Rs 58.61 crore for the facelift of Chhabimura, unique rock works in Gomati district. ''The Centre has agreed to fund Rs 70 crore each for the development of tourism destinations in Agartala and Unakoti under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme,'' he said.

''Once all the infrastructure is ready, tourism will boom in Tripura. On the other side, Ganguly will start working for promoting the state's tourism industry shortly,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

