Left Menu

World Bank to provide assessment of damages due to Himachal floods

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:36 IST
World Bank to provide assessment of damages due to Himachal floods
  • Country:
  • India

The World Bank has offered to provide full support to flood-affected Himachal Pradesh, and will provide a comprehensive assessment of the damages which will aide reconstruction efforts, a statement issued here on Friday said.

The World Bank has offered to conduct an assessment in collaboration with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) to quantify losses suffered in various sectors such as roads, power, water supply, housing, public buildings, irrigation, agriculture, horticulture, livestock, ecological services, the statement said.

World Bank's Country Director for India Auguste Tano Kouame has conveyed the bank's appreciation towards the timely measures taken by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a letter, including for monitoring and ensuring the safe return of tourists stranded in different parts of the state, a government spokesperson said.

The proposed assessment will play a pivotal role in facilitating the reconstruction efforts, the statement said. The World Bank also stands ready to offer technical assistance for recovery and reconstruction, disaster risk management, infrastructure design, ecosystem services, and livelihood resilience, it said.

Expressed his gratitude for the World Bank's support, Chief Minister Sukhu said that it would take at least a year to carry out restoration works caused by the rains. Sukhu claimed rain-related damages have been estimated to be around Rs. 8,000 crore and added that restoration of roads, bridges, power, and water supply was the priority of the state government.

However, as per the state emergency response centre, exact losses since the onset of monsoon on June 24 amount to Rs 5,492 crore.

Sukhu said it was a challenging time for the people of the state and support from the World Bank would prove vital in the recovery process.

The Meteorological Office here has also warned of heavy rain in the state till Saturday, which may lead to more landslides, flash floods, mudslides, and increased flow of water in the rivers and drains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023