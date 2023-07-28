G20 ECSWG meet concludes, adopts Chennai principles on sustainable, resilient blue economy

The fourth and last G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group and Environment and Climate Ministers meeting concluded here on Friday with the adoption of an outcome document the Chennai high-level principles for a sustainable and resilient blue\ocean-based economy. The ECS Working Group took a historical step in arriving at a high degree of consensus toward addressing the critical pillars of environment and sustainability, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said. India's G20 Presidency released 1 outcome document and 2 Presidency documents under the theme of blue economy, 4 Presidency documents and compendiums of best practices under the theme Land and Biodiversity, and Water resources management, 4 Presidency documents under the theme Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy. The G20 countries reiterated their leadership role in tackling climate change and ambitious action across all pillars of Paris Agreement, the Minister told reporters at the conclusion of the meeting. Topics like ecological restoration, marine spatial planning, and circular economy were addressed in detail for the first time in the G20 discussions. The launch of an industry-led Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC) marked a significant milestone under India's G20 Presidency, the Minister said. He had launched the coalition in the presence of Commissioner from EU and Ministers from France, Canada, Italy, Denmark, Mauritius and the UAE. He was proud that the Ministers appreciated the Indian Presidency for the efforts in launching RECEIC, Yadav said. The G20 Ministers invited the G20 Resource Efficiency dialogue to engage with RECEIC and leverage synergies in the future. Throughout the ECSWG meetings, several side events and excursions were organised. Delegates had the opportunity to explore numerous heritage sites including Bannerghatta National Park, Adlaj Vav, and a UNESCO heritage monument visit at Mahabalipuram that showcased both tradition and sustainable lifestyles, emphasising the importance of living in harmony with nature, a release said. The ECSWG meetings chaired by Leena Nandan, G20 ECSWG Chair, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change were held in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, Mumbai and Chennai. ''Historic outcome of ECSWG at G20 - Under the visionary leadership of our PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the ECSWG achieved a milestone by prioritising the restoration of biodiversity-rich landscapes, including forest fire and mining-degraded land,'' Yadav said in a tweet. About 225 delegates, including 41 Ministers from G20 members and guest countries participated in the three-day meeting.

