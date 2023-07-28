Jaiprakash Power Ventures net profit declines 20 pc to Rs 191 cr in Jun qtr
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) consolidated net profit fell over 20 per cent to Rs 191.65 crore in the June 2023 quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 241.96 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.
Its total income declined to Rs 1,714.75 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,829.35 crore in the same period a year ago.
