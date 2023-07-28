Left Menu

Heavy rains batter parts of Rajasthan, cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in major cities

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:05 IST
Heavy rains batter parts of Rajasthan, cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in major cities
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains battered several places in the past 24 hours, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several cities such as Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Friday.

According to the Meteorological Department, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Ajmer districts witnessed heavy rains on Thursday night, leading to knee-deep water on the key road stretches in many cities and towns.

Light to moderate rains with thundershowers occurred at many places in the state in the past 24 hours, the MeT said.

On Friday, the monsoon is expected to remain active in Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions of eastern Rajasthan with the possibility of heavy rains at some places, a spokesperson of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said.

In the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, some parts could witness light rain while moderate to heavy rains have been forecast for one or two places, the spokesperson said.

He added that the monsoon is likely to remain active on Saturday in some parts of eastern and north-eastern Rajasthan, and some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Kota divisions.

On Friday, Amta in Baran recorded the maximum rainfall at 32.5 mm, while Kota recorded 32.4 mm, Alwar 24.4 mm and Ajmer 24.3 mm, weather data till 5.30 pm showed.

In the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, Mount Abu in Sirohi was the wettest with 14 cm rainfall, followed by 12 cm at Railmagra in Rajsamand, 11 cm at Phalodi in Jodhpur, 10 cm at Kotputli in Jaipur, and 9 cm each at Behrod in Alwar and Raisinghnagar in Sriganganagar 9 cm.

Many other places recorded rainfall ranging between 8 cm and 1 cm, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023