Left Menu

Brazilian citizen scientists see humpbacks return decades after mass killings

"It's a group of people, volunteers, we work on board and on different boats and we have people looking from land, so we've got very good information about the presence of humpback whales here," said Cardoso, a retiree who set up the whale spotting project, known as Baleia a Vista, in 2015. There has been a dramatic increase in the number of whales off Ilha Bela's coast in recent years, and many now return to their original breeding grounds all along the Brazilian coast where they used to be killed en masse for their blubber, says scientist Jose Truda Palazzo.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:06 IST
Brazilian citizen scientists see humpbacks return decades after mass killings

Julio Cardoso leans over the side of a boat to photograph a humpback whale as it slaps its giant tail into the water off Brazil's southeastern coast.

Like other citizen scientists, as they are known, Cardoso uses the photographs to collect information on the numbers of the marine mammals, helping researchers and scientists track the surging numbers of humpbacks in the area. "It's a group of people, volunteers, we work on board and on different boats and we have people looking from land, so we've got very good information about the presence of humpback whales here," said Cardoso, a retiree who set up the whale spotting project, known as Baleia a Vista, in 2015.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of whales off Ilha Bela's coast in recent years, and many now return to their original breeding grounds all along the Brazilian coast where they used to be killed en masse for their blubber, says scientist Jose Truda Palazzo. "These animals survived whaling with a very, very small population remaining... something between 300 to 500 animals," Palazzo, of the Humpback Whale Institute in the state of Bahia, said.

Palazzo says that after legal protections were put in place in the 1980's, the whales - which only produce one calf every two to three years - started to increase. In their last census in 2022, 30,000 of the animals were registered in Brazil's waters. Palazzo says the work of the self-funded citizen scientist volunteers is "extremely helpful" in the task of tracking the animals, as a lot of conservation projects are underfunded and lack resources.

Cardoso and his team photograph the whales' tales, which is the best way to identify them as, like human fingerprints, no two tails are identical. They upload the photos onto the HappyWhale website, a global whale watching platform that uses image processing algorithms to match whale photos with scientific collections. "Photo ID can give you insights into the life history of individuals, but also allows you to understand population dynamics better by knowing this animal's movements, how they migrate and intersect with other populations," said Palazzo.

Some of the humpbacks they have spotted in Brazil have come from or made it to Antarctica, Patagonia, the African coast and there was one that made it all the way from Australia. Palazzo says the surge of whales in Ilha Bela is great news for marine conservation, not only in Brazil, but worldwide.

"It shows that if we can do effective protection for marine species, most of them will recover," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023