IndiGrid net profit rises 29 pc to Rs 107 cr in Jun qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:53 IST
IndiGrid net profit rises 29 pc to Rs 107 cr in Jun qtr
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) on Friday reported over 29 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.18 crore in the June 2023 quarter, helped by higher income.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.07 crore in the same period of 2022-23, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The total income increased to Rs 654.53 crore from Rs 586.46 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Ltd (IIML) acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to India Grid Trust approved the declaration of Q1 FY24 distribution of Rs 3.45 per unit comprising Rs 3.1759 per unit in the form of interest, Rs 0.0611 per unit in the form of dividend, Rs 0.2010 per unit in the form of principal payment and Rs 0.0120 in the form of other income. The record date for this distribution will be August 3, 2023, and payment will be made on or before August 12, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

