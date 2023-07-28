Left Menu

Route Mobile Q1 net profit rises 29 pc to Rs 92 crore

Enterprise communications firm Route Mobile on Friday posted a 29 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.69 crore in the June quarter. We have seen robust growth in CPaaS Communications platform as a service and Firewall business with the signing of large contracts, Route Mobile Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Rajdipkumar Gupta said.

Route Mobile Q1 net profit rises 29 pc to Rs 92 crore
Enterprise communications firm Route Mobile on Friday posted a 29 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.69 crore in the June quarter. Route Mobile had registered a profit of Rs 71 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations grew about 32 per cent to Rs 961.34 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 729 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. ''We are well on track to achieve our revenue growth guidance for 2023-24. We have seen robust growth in CPaaS (Communications platform as a service) and Firewall business with the signing of large contracts,'' Route Mobile Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Rajdipkumar Gupta said. Route Mobile has set a target to become a billion-dollar revenue company over the next 3-4 years, Gupta said, adding that the company will also continue to gain significant market share in the country.

