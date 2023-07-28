CM sets up task force to improve road conditions in Thane district, asks NHAI to fill potholes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday asked state and National Highway Authority of India authorities to fill potholes and solve other traffic issues on several roads, including Wada-Bhiwandi and the Mumbai-Nashik stretch passing through Thane, an official said.

A release issued by Shinde's office in Thane said NHAI had been asked to fill potholes in two days.

The meeting was chaired by the CM in Mumbai and was attended by state PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan, Road Development Minister Dada Bhuse, Thane collector, superintendent of police, NHAI officials, MLCs Satyajit Tambe and Niranjan Davkhare, among others.

Shinde set up a task force under the Thane collector comprising officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to improve the condition of roads in the district, it said.

These include stretches in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali and Mumbai-Nashik highway, the release added.

The release said, during the meeting, Tambe told the CM it took him 30 minutes to cover a stretch between Bhiwandi and Kalyan and finally had to take a local train to reach Mumbai in order to attend the Monsoon session of the Legislative Council.

