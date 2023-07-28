Left Menu

Maharashtra: Latur records 27.2 mm shower in 24 hours; collector visits rain-affected areas

PTI | Latur | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:03 IST
Maharashtra's Latur district recorded 27.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours, with three tehsils witnessing heavy rains, an official said on Friday. As per data shared by the administration, the district recorded 27.2 mm rain in 24 hours ending 8 am and has received 248.3 mm rain so far this season.

Of the 10 tehsils in the district, three witnessed heavy rains, with Deoni circle recording the highest rainfall of 388 mm so far this season, followed by Udgir 336.9 mm and Jalkoat 327.3 mm, it stated.

Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge on Friday visited Jalkoat tehsil to review damages caused by heavy rains, the official said.

The collector visited Ravankola, Marsangvi, Atnur and Shivajinagar-Tanda villages to review crop damage, loss of cattle and damage to properties, he said.

The collector directed officials to provide immediate assistance to rain-affected people, the official added.

