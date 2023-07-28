Drone unit to check illegal mining in Haryana soon: Anil Vij

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:16 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said a drone unit will soon be set up to check illegal mining in the state.

He stated this while presiding over the first meeting of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau (HSEB) here. He also directed the bureau to immediately take up the work of drone mapping of mining areas.

Drone mapping is essential in areas like Yamunanagar, Narnaul, Bhiwani and Nuh, and this exercise should be done every month, he said, as per an official statement.

Vij directed officers of the bureau to permit vehicles only of authorised contractors to enter the mining areas, saying no vehicles without permission should not be allowed.

In the meeting, the home minister also issued directions to curb the illegal liquor business. He said cameras that can detect registration numbers of vehicles should be installed at the entry and exit gates of all distilleries.

Vehicles leaving the distilleries should also be GPS-enabled so that illegal liquor business can be curbed, Vij said.

The minister was apprised in the meeting that the bureau has eight police stations at Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak, Rewari, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Jind. Several senior officials were present at the meeting.

