Mumbai: JKumar-NCC JV wins tender for Goregaon-Mulund Link Road twin tunnels construction

The JKumar-NCC joint venture has bagged the tender for the construction of the twin tunnels of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road GMLR, and the work for the 4.7 km long tunnels will start from October, the Mumbai civic body said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The JKumar-NCC joint venture has bagged the tender for the construction of the twin tunnels of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), and the work for the 4.7 km long tunnels will start from October, the Mumbai civic body said on Friday. JKumar-NCC won the tender with the lowest bid of Rs 6,301 crore, trumping the bids of L&T and Afcons Limited, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. "The construction period of this entire tunnel is expected to be five years and the work of the tunnel will be started from October 2023," said P Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner. The GMLR will connect Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs with six-lane twin tunnels which run under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that with successful tendering, the GMLR project work will gain a momentum. Velarasu said each of the parallel twin tunnels will be 4.7 km long and will have a diameter of 13 meters.

The wildlife, reservoirs and trees in the SGNP won't be affected due to the tunnel, he added. The tunnels will be constructed using Tunnel Boring Machines and the project has received all necessary environmental and forest department permissions, Velarasu said. Presently, Mumbai has three east-west link roads — Santacruz-Chembur link road, Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link roads — in the suburbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

