NASA's HiRISE camera captures ancient volcanic caldera on Mars

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-07-2023 07:18 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 07:18 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona.

This picture from NASA's High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), a camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), shows the western side of Hecates Tholus caldera on Mars. Hecates Tholus is a volcano that likely erupted hundreds of millions of years ago, creating a caldera on its western flank.

Hecates Tholus, located in the northern part of the Elysium Volcanic Complex, is 5.3 km (3.3 miles) high and 182 km (113 miles) across. The study of this ancient volcano could provide vital clues to Mars' geological evolution and its potential for past habitability.

The HiRISE camera is one of the most powerful cameras ever sent to another planet. With its remarkable resolution, it has proven to be an invaluable tool for investigating the Red Planet's surface features. Its ability to capture detailed images from orbit has enabled scientists to identify various geological formations, study the planet's shifting landscapes, and even locate potential landing sites for future missions.

Mars, our beautiful celestial neighbour, has long captivated astronomers due to its potential as a habitat for past or even present life. While the planet is currently inhospitable to life as we know it, evidence of ancient life, such as fossilized microbes or organic molecules, could provide critical insights into the potential for life beyond Earth and the conditions necessary for its existence.

The quest to explore Mars remains one of the most ambitious endeavours in space exploration. By delving into the planet's geology, climate, and atmosphere, scientists can gain insights into the early history of both Mars and Earth, as well as the broader processes that have influenced the development of terrestrial planets in our solar system.

