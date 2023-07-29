Missile hits residential building in Ukrainian city of Dnipro - interior minister
Klymenko said three people had been treated for injuries. Emergency services were at the site and going from apartment to apartment to check residents. Unverified video on social media showed rubble strewn throughout a courtyard in a large complex of apartment buildings. Reuters could not independently verify the strike.
A Russian missile struck a residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro late on Friday, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
Reuters could not independently verify the strike.
