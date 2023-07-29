Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Andaman Islands, India region -GFZ
Reuters | Port Blair | Updated: 29-07-2023 01:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 01:13 IST
An earthquake of 6 magnitude struck Andaman Islands, India, on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the GFZ added.
