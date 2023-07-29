Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: A taste of cookie heaven? Lisbon pastry shop marks pope's visit; Silkworm sashimi, cricket curry on menu as bugs make a comeback in Japan

Lisbon pastry shop marks pope's visit As Lisbon gears up for a long visit by Pope Francis next week, a local pastry shop has rolled out a brand-new treat to mark the occasion: a cookie with the pontiff's picture on it that is already selling fast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 02:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: A taste of cookie heaven? Lisbon pastry shop marks pope's visit; Silkworm sashimi, cricket curry on menu as bugs make a comeback in Japan
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Silkworm sashimi, cricket curry on menu as bugs make a comeback in Japan

On a recent vacation in Tokyo, Takumi Yamamoto opted for a special lunch of cricket curry and silkworm sashimi, washed down with a water bug cider. The 26-year-old office worker, from the western prefecture of Hyogo, is one of scores of consumers across the world who have taken an interest in entomophagy, or eating insects, as bugs slowly become a more viable food source.

A taste of cookie heaven? Lisbon pastry shop marks pope's visit

As Lisbon gears up for a long visit by Pope Francis next week, a local pastry shop has rolled out a brand-new treat to mark the occasion: a cookie with the pontiff's picture on it that is already selling fast. The idea began as an in-house joke between one of the owners of Balcao do Marques, Fernando Santos, and his pastry chefs. They are now making up to 120 per day and hope to sell thousands at 2.20 euros ($2.43) apiece during Francis's Aug. 2-6 stay in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory allegations linked to rental of colonial-era bungalows

Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory alle...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023