Left Menu

Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China

Typhoon Doksuri weakened into a tropical storm late Friday night after bringing heavy winds and rain that left more than a million people without power in southern China.After making landfall Friday morning in southern Fujian province, where at least 400,000 people were evacuated, the storm flooded streets and toppled electric transmission towers in the province.

PTI | Updated: 29-07-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 09:47 IST
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Typhoon Doksuri weakened into a tropical storm late Friday night after bringing heavy winds and rain that left more than a million people without power in southern China.

After making landfall Friday morning in southern Fujian province, where at least 400,000 people were evacuated, the storm flooded streets and toppled electric transmission towers in the province. Over a million households were left without power, according to the state-backed Xiamen Evening News. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm at 11 p.m. Friday night, China's state-owned broadcaster CCTV announced.

Businesses and summer school classes had been ordered suspended and the public was urged to stay indoors. In the city of Quanzhou by China's southern coast, authorities reported some 50 individuals sustained minor injuries. Residents shared photos on social media showing downed trees with roots fully out of the ground Saturday morning. Earlier in the week, the storm grazed past Taiwan's main island after hitting the Philippines, where it produced landslides, flooding and downed trees. The storm displaced thousands and caused 39 deaths — including 26 killed when a ferry capsized. The tropical storm is expected to move its way farther inland in China, bringing heavy rains to the capital, Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up to 60% off on Top 100 Fashion Brands Across India

magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023