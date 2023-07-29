Left Menu

MP has about 97,000 policemen in constabulary ranks.The CM said that inspectors and sub-inspectors, posted in police stations and not having a government vehicle, will be paid for 15 litres of petrol a month.The sops include an increase in monthly uniform allowance to Rs 5,000 from Rs 3,000 for constables, fifth-grade pay scale to state police service officials, an increase in daily food allowance to Rs 100 from Rs 70 other than the monthly allowance for nutritious meals and free health check-ups for all cops above 45.

MP: Chouhan announces sops for cops, raises allowances
The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a hike in many allowances for policemen in the BJP-ruled state where assembly elections are due by the year-end.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcements while addressing a gathering of policemen and their families at his residence here on Friday evening.

He said the policemen will now receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000, up from Rs 650, for nutritious meals. MP has about 97,000 policemen in constabulary ranks.

The CM said that inspectors and sub-inspectors, posted in police stations and not having a government vehicle, will be paid for 15 litres of petrol a month.

The sops include an increase in monthly uniform allowance to Rs 5,000 from Rs 3,000 for constables, ''fifth-grade pay scale'' to state police service officials, an increase in daily food allowance to Rs 100 from Rs 70 (other than the monthly allowance for nutritious meals) and free health check-ups for all cops above 45. Chouhan also announced one weekly holiday for all policemen on a rotational basis besides the construction of 25,000 new houses for cops in the state.

 

