Relief efforts gain pace as rains subside in Telangana

As rains subsided, relief and rescue work gained momentum in flood-affected areas of Telangana on Saturday.

Torrential rains that pounded the state for the last one week have claimed the lives of at least 16 people.

Waterlogging continued in parts of Warangal despite rainfall subsiding. The state government has set up relief camps and ramped up rescue and rehabilitation work in rain-affected areas. Water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam stood at 54.60 ft at 11 AM on Saturday and the third and final warning was in force (third warning level is 53 ft).

People living in vulnerable areas have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps in the district.

Agricultural fields in several districts suffered damage due to heavy rains and flooding.

Eight people were swept away in the flood waters in Mulugu district following heavy rains and their bodies were fished out on Friday.

According to an official release, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar said with the help of respective district administrations, around 19,000 people have been shifted to safer places in many districts.

Eight people have died in rain-related incidents till July 27, official sources said.

