Relief operations gain momentum as rains subside in Telangana

Relief and rescue work picked up in flood-affected areas of Telangana on Saturday after monsoon rains ebbed in the state even as the death toll in rain-related incidents rose to 16. Waterlogging continued in parts of Warangal despite rainfall subsiding. The state government has set up relief camps and ramped up rescue and rehabilitation work in rain-affected areas. Torrential rains that pounded the state for the last one week have claimed 16 lives. Water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam stood at 54.60 ft at 11 AM on Saturday and the third and final warning was in force (third warning level is 53 ft). People living in vulnerable areas have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps in the district. National Disaster Response Force has been pressed into service. Around 100 people, including those who required medical help, were rescued including in boats, police said. Food packets were provided to those who took shelter at high ground in parts of the state by choppers.

Agricultural fields in several districts suffered damage due to heavy rains and flooding.

Eight people were swept away in the flood waters in Mulugu district following heavy downpour and their bodies were fished out on Friday. According to an official release, around 19,000 people have been shifted to safer places in many districts.

