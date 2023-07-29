Dead European satellite brought down safely in first-of-its-kind assisted reentry

The European Space Agency's Aeolus Earth observation satellite has successfully re-entered Earth's atmosphere in the first assisted reentry of its kind. While not initially designed for such a reentry, the agency attempted a new way to bring it down.

As confirmed by the US Space Command, the dead satellite reentered Earth's atmosphere on 28 July at around 21:00 CEST above Antarctica. A series of complex manoeuvres were performed to lower its orbit from an altitude of 320 km to just 120 km to reenter the atmosphere and burn up.

✅ Good morning all. It has been confirmed that @esa_aeolus reentered Earth’s atmosphere on 28 July at around 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST above Antarctica in an assisted reentry that it was never designed to do. Thank you @esaoperations! 🔗https://t.co/dXI8gTGyV3 #ByeByeAeolus… pic.twitter.com/V5HyUUcOFw — ESA (@esa) July 29, 2023

Wondering why such complex manoeuvres were necessary for a satellite that had already exceeded its planned life in orbit?

Today, satellite missions are meticulously designed to minimize damage upon reentry into Earth's atmosphere. This is typically achieved either by allowing the satellite to burn up upon reentry or by executing a controlled reentry at the end of its operational life in orbit.

However, in the past, satellites were not bound by strict regulations that require them to minimise the risk of causing damage on their return to Earth. Aeolus was designed in the late 1990s and would have naturally reentered Earth's atmosphere within a few weeks after the end of its life in orbit, but without any control over where it would occur.

Recognizing the potential risks associated with the remarkable satellite's uncontrolled reentry, ESA went above and beyond to bring the satellite back to Earth safely. The agency's mission control team used the satellite's remaining fuel to carry out a series of burns to lower Aeolus and place it into the best position to reenter.

"The teams have achieved something remarkable. These manoeuvres were complex, and Aeolus was not designed to perform them, and there was always a possibility that this first attempt at an assisted reentry might not work. We have learned a great deal from this success and can potentially apply the same approach for some other satellites at the end of their lives, launched before the current disposal measures were in place," said ESA's Director of Operations, Rolf Densing.