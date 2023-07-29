Left Menu

Northrop Grumman preps for next resupply mission to space station

Updated: 29-07-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 18:22 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)
Northrop Grumman is gearing up for its next resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA. Loaded with over 8,200 pounds of crew supplies and hardware, the Cygnus cargo spacecraft will launch from the agency's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Tuesday, August 1, at 8:31 p.m. EDT.

The uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft will ride atop Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket and will arrive at the space station on Friday, August 4. The spacecraft will remain at the space station until October 2023.

NASA will provide live coverage on NASA Television, the agency's website, and the NASA app, beginning at 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 1, with a prelaunch briefing scheduled for Sunday, July 30, at 5 p.m. EDT.

Research and cargo aboard this mission include a probe designed to measure the plasma density of Earth's upper atmosphere, neuron cells that will be cultured into 3D cell models to conduct gene therapy testing, advancing medical research and potential treatments for neurological conditions.

This cargo resupply mission will also be carrying the final iteration of a series of experiments focused on spacecraft fire protection and a new potable water dispenser that will provide hot water and improved sanitization capabilities for the crew aboard the ISS, among others.

As the only laboratory in space, the ISS plays a pivotal role in advancing scientific understanding and pushing the boundaries of human achievement. Regular cargo resupply missions are essential to ensure that the ISS remains well-equipped and fully operational.

By partnering with private American companies for cargo resupply, NASA ensures a reliable and efficient means of replenishing the space station.

 

