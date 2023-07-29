Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve records 75% rise in tiger population

The Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR), the only national park in Bihar's West Champaran district, has recorded a 75 per cent increase in tiger count — from 31 in 2018 to 54 in 2022, a top official said on Saturday.

Enthused by the sharp increase of tiger population at VTR, the Bihar government has initiated the process of developing 'Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary' (KWLS) measuring 1,504 sqkm into another tiger reserve or 'tiger-bearing landscape' in the state.

Speaking at a function organised to observe the International Tiger Day, Bandana Preyashi, secretary, department of environment, forests and climate change (DEFCC), said, ''As per the report 'Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022', released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Institute of India, the VTR has recorded a 75 per cent rise in tiger numbers — from 31 in 2018 to 54 in 2022. There has been an increase of 23 tigers in the last four years''.

''I congratulate all our wildlifers, VTR team and frontline staff. Officials of the state environment department did a commendable job. The tiger count at VTR was eight in 2010. But the tiger population at VTR rose thereafter. It's a great achievement for Bihar,'' Preyashi told PTI.

PK Gupta, Bihar's additional principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, told PTI, ''The state government took several measures to protect the habitats of the big cats and conserve its population based on the National Tiger Conservation Authority's guidelines. The number of tigers at VTR increased from eight in 2010 to 23 in 2014 and 31 in 2018….and now 54 in 2022. Besides, there are six sub-adults and eight cubs in VTR, as per our estimation. It's indeed a big achievement for the officials of the DEFCC.'' The VTR occupies a core area of 909.86 sqkm of Valmiki Sanctuary located in West Champaran district. The VTR was established as the 18th tiger reserve in 1990 and ranked fourth in density of tiger population. Rivers Gandak and Masan flow through this area. Gandak river, with the Himalayan Mountain Range as a backdrop, offers breathtaking views and a haven for photographers. Meanwhile, the Bihar government has also initiated the process of developing KWLS into a tiger reserve or 'tiger-bearing landscape'. ''The sanctuary is bounded in the north by the districts of Bhojpur, Buxar and part of Ghazipur of Uttar Pradesh, in the south by the districts of Palamu and Garhwa of Jharkhand and in the West by the districts of Sonabhadra and Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh and in the east by the districts of Aurangabad and part of Jehanabad of Bihar. The sanctuary supports sizable populations of leopard, sloth bear, chital, sambar, wild pig, nilgai, chowsingha and about 70 species of resident birds," said Preyashi. Tigers were present in KWLS till mid 1990s as evident from forest department records, she added.

