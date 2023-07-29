Left Menu

Maharashtra: Two teens drown in river in Gondia district

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 29-07-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 20:08 IST
Maharashtra: Two teens drown in river in Gondia district
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenagers drowned in a river in a village in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Saturday, an official said. The boys from Mundipaar village in Gondia tehsil had taken goats to graze around 12 pm and ventured into the river to clean up, he said.

Aryan Shalikram Shahare (15) and Gangadhar Bhivaji Bharne (14) got swept away due to strong currents of the river, the official said.

A search and rescue team reached the spot and fished out the bodies with the help of local fishermen, he said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023