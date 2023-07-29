Europe's reusable space vehicle enters building and testing phase

The European Space Agency's reusable space transportation system, Space Rider, has moved into the next phase of development - building and testing, following a review last month.

The review gives the final nod for the Space Rider programme to build the various components that will make up the spacecraft as well as start intensive tests to qualify how the vehicle will fly, return to Earth, and land smoothly.

"Moving to Phase D in development is a milestone for all spaceflight projects, and the Space Rider team is looking forward to putting our theory into practice on this unique project," says Dante Galli, Space Rider programme manager.

Designed to stay in orbit for two months, Space Rider comprises two parts - the orbital module that supplies everything the spacecraft needs to fly around our planet and a reentry module that allows Space Rider and its experiments to return to Earth.

The cutting-edge spacecraft utilizes a novel and daring technique for its return to Earth, transforming supersonic speeds of 28,800 km/h into a gentle touchdown on a specially built runway at Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

Space Rider will rely on a parafoil, a parachute-like device with controllable steering capabilities, to gradually decelerate and guide itself to a soft landing on the runway. The spacecraft will deploy the parafoil at about 5 km from the landing strip.

A series of tests on a smaller parafoil is planned to begin this month to prepare for a full-scale test, slated for later this year, which will employ a larger 70 m² parafoil to simulate the actual landing conditions more accurately.