PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 29-07-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 23:41 IST
Scoreboard: India vs WI 2nd ODI
Following is the scoreboard of the second ODI between India and the West Indies, here on Saturday.

India Ishan Kishan c Athanaze b Shepherd 55 Shubman Gill c Joseph b Motie 34 Sanju Samson c King b Cariah 9 Axar Patel c Hope b Shepherd 1 Hardik Pandya c King b Seales 7 Suryakumar Yadav c Athanaze b Motie 24 Ravindra Jadeja c Cariah b Shepherd 10 Shardul Thakur lbw Joseph 16 Kuldeep Yadav not out 8 Umran Mailk c Carty b Joseph 0 Mukesh Kumar c Hetmyer b Motie 6 Extras (LB-2, W-9) 11 Total: (All out in 40.5 overs) 181 Fall of Wickets: 1-90, 2-95, 3-97, 4-113, 5-113, 6-146, 7-148, 8-167, 9-167.

Bowling: Kyle Mayers 5-0-18-0, Jayden Seales 6-0-28-1, Alzarri Joseph 7-0-35-2, Gudakesh Motie 9.5-0-36-3, Romario Shepherd 8-1-37-3, Yannic Cariah 5-0-25-1. MORE

