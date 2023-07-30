Left Menu

Business booms for Gaza repairman as heatwave fans demand

Despite being surrounded by fans, he was sweating as he spoke because his own fan couldn't work due to a power cut. More than 2.3 million people live in the Gaza Strip, the narrow strip of land squeezed between Egypt and Israel.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 17:23 IST
Business booms for Gaza repairman as heatwave fans demand

While soaring temperatures across the Middle East are causing discomfort for many, Gaza electrical appliance repairman Mustafa Abdou is enjoying a boom in business amid surging demand for electric fans.

"I have been in the business for 40 years, it has never been so hot," said the 70-year-old, sitting in the middle of piles of broken fans and other electric appliances inside his small shop in Gaza Beach refugee camp. Temperatures have risen above 38 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Gaza and frequent power cuts have pushed more and more people to adapt their fans to work by battery. There is constant demand for maintenance work as well.

"I used to repair a few fans but as the heatwave soars the demand on fans increased and I am repairing more, I am doing more repairs because the heatwave is unprecedented," said Abdou, who mainly serves people living in the camp but some customers from elsewhere as well. Despite being surrounded by fans, he was sweating as he spoke because his own fan couldn't work due to a power cut.

More than 2.3 million people live in the Gaza Strip, the narrow strip of land squeezed between Egypt and Israel. According to local officials, the area needs around 500 megawatts of power per day in summer. It receives 120 megawatts from Israel while the enclave's lone power plant supplies another 60 megawatts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
4
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023