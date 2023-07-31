Aavas Financiers Sets a Green Benchmark on World Conservation Day: Plants 22,000 Plus Trees. Launches Campaign Called Each One, Plant One

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Aavas Financiers, a leading affordable housing finance company, has once again reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability by planting over 22,000 trees on World Nature Conservation Day. This momentous tree plantation drive took place across all 348 branches in 13 states as part of their SEVA program under the Aavas Foundation. The company's green initiatives have consistently promoted sustainable practices, and with this initiative, Aavas aims to make a resounding statement about the urgent need for environmental conservation.

Recognizing the critical role trees play in combating climate change, improving air quality, and preserving biodiversity, Aavas Financiers launched a transformative company-wide initiative empowering its employees to become environmental stewards. The innovative program provided every employee with the opportunity to plant and nurture trees while distributing saplings to communities, customers, and other stakeholders. The initiative not only aims to make a positive impact on the environment but also fostered team building, instilled a sense of pride, and strengthened the company's dedication towards sustainable practices.

Mr. Sachinder Bhinder, MD & CEO of Aavas Financiers Ltd., expressed his delight and gratitude towards the employees for their remarkable dedication to this cause. He stated, ''We firmly believe that businesses have a vital role to play in protecting our planet, as conserving the planet is an investment for our collective future. By encouraging our employees to actively engage in our ‘Each One, Plant One’ tree plantation drive, we aim to create a culture of environmental consciousness that goes beyond our organization. The collaborative effort of our team and surrounding communities in planting 22,000+ trees is a testament to our commitment to sustainable practices and cements our responsibility to leave a positive legacy for future generations.'' Aavas Financiers' employees, hailing from diverse regions, wholeheartedly embraced this initiative. By participating in tree-planting activities in various cities, they effectively extended their green thumb across borders, embodying the company's global reach and environmental responsibility.

The Aavas Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the betterment of socio-economic conditions of underprivileged groups, along with promoting an environment-friendly way of life for the growing urban populations, stands at the forefront of this green revolution. The 22,000+ trees planted collectively will have a substantial and lasting impact. It will contribute to the restoration of ecosystems and biodiversity, promote wildlife habitats, mitigate the effects of climate change, and enhance the overall health and well-being of surrounding communities.

Aavas Financiers' initiative strongly aligns with the seventeen United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 15, Life on Land, which focuses on protecting, restoring, and promoting the sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems. The company remains steadfast in integrating environmental considerations into its business operations, ensuring a greener and more sustainable future for all.

