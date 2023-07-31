Australian Space Agency: Mysterious object found on remote beach most likely debris from ISRO rocket

Recently, a mysterious object was spotted on a remote beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia. The Australian Space Agency has now concluded that the object is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Initially, the Australian Space Agency said that the object could potentially be debris from a foreign space launch vehicle. This set off a series of inquiries and investigations to determine the origin and nature of the mysterious find.

After a thorough investigation, the Australian Space Agency concluded that the object is likely linked to ISRO's PSLV launch vehicle. For the time being, the debris remains in storage under the agency's watchful eye.

We have concluded the object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The PSLV is a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by @isro. [More in comments] pic.twitter.com/ivF9Je1Qqy — Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) July 31, 2023

The Australian Space Agency is now working with ISRO, which will provide further confirmation to determine the next steps, including considering obligations under the United Nations space treaties. As of this writing, ISRO has not issued an official statement regarding the object's discovery and its link to PSLV.

This incident underscores the importance of responsible space exploration to safeguard our planet and its inhabitants and ensure a sustainable future for space activities. Through international cooperation and adherence to space treaties, we can continue to explore the cosmos while protecting our home planet.

"The Australian Space Agency is committed to the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, including debris mitigation, and continues to highlight this on the international stage," the agency tweeted on Monday, July 31.