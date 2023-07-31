Left Menu

Australian Space Agency: Mysterious object found on remote beach most likely debris from ISRO rocket

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 31-07-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 12:46 IST
Australian Space Agency: Mysterious object found on remote beach most likely debris from ISRO rocket
Image Credit: Twitter (@AusSpaceAgency)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Recently, a mysterious object was spotted on a remote beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia. The Australian Space Agency has now concluded that the object is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Initially, the Australian Space Agency said that the object could potentially be debris from a foreign space launch vehicle. This set off a series of inquiries and investigations to determine the origin and nature of the mysterious find.

After a thorough investigation, the Australian Space Agency concluded that the object is likely linked to ISRO's PSLV launch vehicle. For the time being, the debris remains in storage under the agency's watchful eye.

The Australian Space Agency is now working with ISRO, which will provide further confirmation to determine the next steps, including considering obligations under the United Nations space treaties. As of this writing, ISRO has not issued an official statement regarding the object's discovery and its link to PSLV.

This incident underscores the importance of responsible space exploration to safeguard our planet and its inhabitants and ensure a sustainable future for space activities. Through international cooperation and adherence to space treaties, we can continue to explore the cosmos while protecting our home planet.

"The Australian Space Agency is committed to the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, including debris mitigation, and continues to highlight this on the international stage," the agency tweeted on Monday, July 31.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023