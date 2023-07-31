Russian missile strike hits Kryvyi Rih - Ukraine interior ministry
A Russian missile strike hit the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Monday morning, the Ukrainian interior ministry said in a statement.
An unconfirmed video from the city that was circulated on social networks showed a gaping hole in the side of a nine-storey building and a fire inside. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
