Russian missile strike hits Kryvyi Rih - Ukraine interior ministry

A Russian missile strike hit the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Monday morning, the Ukrainian interior ministry said in a statement.

An unconfirmed video from the city that was circulated on social networks showed a gaping hole in the side of a nine-storey building and a fire inside. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

