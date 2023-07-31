European Commission president: China's show of military force can have global repercussions
Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 13:32 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that China's show of military force, including in the Taiwan Strait, affects the region and can have global repercussions.
She was speaking at a business event in Manila, after meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to discuss trade, maritime security and climate change.
