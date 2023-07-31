Left Menu

Over 17,000 people died in floods and heavy rains between 2012-2021: Govt

Over 17,000 people died in floods and heavy rains between 2012 and 2021 in the country, the government said on Monday.Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said the increased incidence of high intensity rainfall of short duration is mainly responsible for urban floods, which is further compounded by unplanned growth, encroachment of natural water bodies and poor drainage system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 17:44 IST
Over 17,000 people died in floods and heavy rains between 2012-2021: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Over 17,000 people died in floods and heavy rains between 2012 and 2021 in the country, the government said on Monday.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said the increased incidence of high intensity rainfall of short duration is mainly responsible for urban floods, which is further compounded by unplanned growth, encroachment of natural water bodies and poor drainage system. According to data shared by Tudu in the House, 17,422 deaths due to floods and heavy rains from 2012 to 2021 took place in India.

The state-wise data on damages due to heavy rains and floods in the entire state (rural and urban areas) has been compiled by the Central Water Commission (CWC), and as per which the total damages, including crops, houses and public utilities stood at Rs 2,76,004.05 crore, he said.

Tudu, in a written response, said several initiatives have been taken by the government to encourage groundwater recharge and other nature-based solutions to tackle urban flooding in flood-prone areas. ''Master Plan for Artificial Recharge to Groundwater - 2020 has been prepared by the CGWB in collaboration with states/UTs envisaging construction of about 1.42 crore rain water harvesting and artificial recharge structures in the country to harness 185 Billion Cubic Metre (BCM) of water,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023