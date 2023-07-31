Maharashtra: Six of Marathwada’s eight districts still rain-deficit

Amid the peak of the monsoon season, six of the eight districts in Maharashtra's Marathwada region are still witnessing a deficit in rainfall, with Parbhani receiving about 73 per cent of the expected rainfall till July end.

The Marathwada region comprises the districts of Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani. According to a report by the divisional commissioner, Parbhani district has received 266.6 mm of rainfall against the expected figure of 354.5 mm, which is about 73 per cent, as of July end.

Jalna has received 248.5 mm of rain, or 83 per cent, compared with 299 mm of expected rainfall, while it is 85.8 per cent for Aurangabad – 238.1 mm against 277.4 mm. The deficit in rainfall is a bit less in Osmanabad, Latur and Beed.

Beed has got 239.2 mm of rain so far, though the expected rainfall for the district till July end is 256.1 mm, which is about 93 per cent, says the report of the divisional commissioner. At 312.7 mm of rainfall against the expected figure of 322.3 mm, Latur has received 97 per cent of rain till July end.

Osmanabad has so far received 99 per cent of the expected rainfall. The district has recorded 261.3 mm against the expected rainfall of 264 mm, said the report. However, Nanded and Hingoli have received more rain than expected. Nanded has reported 565.5 mm of rainfall against the expected 399.7 mm, which comes to 141 per cent.

At 418.9 mm against the expected mark of 399.4 mm, Hingoli has got 104.8 per cent rainfall, the report said.

