Important roads, hotels linked to G20 meet being revamped under Delhi LG's monitoring: Raj Niwas

Sixty one important roads and twenty-three hotels associated with the G20 summit are being monitored by Delhi LG VK Saxena for their upkeep and revamp, Raj Niwas said on Monday. Sixty one important roads along with the venue outside ITPO and 23 hotels, associated with the forthcoming Summit, spread over seven districts in the capital, are being monitored by the LG for their upkeep, sprucing up and revamp.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:12 IST
Sixty one important roads and twenty-three hotels associated with the G20 summit are being monitored by Delhi LG VK Saxena for their upkeep and revamp, Raj Niwas said on Monday. The recent rains and flooding had slowed down the progress of work and also caused substantial damage to revamp, especially in the central district along Ring Road/Yamuna and the Samadhi Complex, officials said. This prompted the LG to take stock of the situation afresh and ensure targeted efforts by ensuring inter and intra-agency coordination.

Several areas of the city were flooded as the water levels of the Yamuna rose following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund barrage.

The flooding had led to the closure of several key stretches including Outer Ring Road and Vikas Marg. ''Sixty one important roads along with the venue outside ITPO and 23 hotels, associated with the forthcoming Summit, spread over seven districts in the capital, are being monitored by the LG for their upkeep, sprucing up and revamp. Of these, 36 roads and 17 hotels are located in the New Delhi District with South-West District having just, two roads and one hotel. The seven districts where such projects are located include New Delhi, South East, South, Central, Shahdara, South West and East,'' said an official. The remaining four districts - North, West, North West and North East have also identified a few projects of similar nature.

Saxena reviewed the progress of different work related to civic infrastructure and the preparations for the forthcoming G20 summit in the capital. Saxena chaired the meeting of Heads of the District Monitoring Committees, who were appointed earlier this month. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council, vice chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), principal secretary of Public Works Department, principal secretary of Ministry of Environment and Forest and senior officials of other stakeholder agencies. The District Monitoring Committees comprise a senior IAS officer, designated as coordinator and respective DMs, DCPs, Deputy Commissioner of the municipal corporation, Secretary of NDMC and Chief Engineer of DDA.

These committees were meant to do a gap analysis of shortcomings in their jurisdiction and were empowered to get these gaps addressed with the help of concerned department/agency like PWD, Delhi Metro, E&F, I&FC, DJB, DIAL and DISCOMS, etc, officials said. During the meeting, it was found that the progress so far has been satisfactory and the remaining work, if any, is expected to be completed by the beginning of August, they said. Saxena issued instructions for the different Monitoring Committees to undertake daily inspection and monitoring visits of the sites under their jurisdiction in early morning and late evening hours. The coordinators were also instructed to post ATRs (action taken report) on a daily basis. The LG also issued directions to the head of departments to work in seamless coordination and will again review the progress later this week, officials said.

