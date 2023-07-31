Left Menu

Registration of properties in Mumbai set to fall 9-10 pc annually in July

The registration of properties in Mumbai city area under BMC jurisdiction has crossed 10,200 units by 7 pm evening on Monday.As many as 11,340 units were registered during July last year.Out of the total registrations, around 82 per cent is housing. The data pertains to both primary fresh and secondary resale markets.

31-07-2023
Registration of properties in Mumbai set to fall 9-10 pc annually in July
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Registration of properties in Mumbai municipal area is estimated to fall by 9-10 per cent year-on-year in July to more than 10,200 units, according to Knight Frank India. The registration of properties in Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) has crossed 10,200 units by 7 pm evening on Monday.

As many as 11,340 units were registered during July last year.

Out of the total registrations, around 82 per cent is housing. The data pertains to both primary (fresh) and secondary (resale) markets. The revenue collection is expected at more than Rs 800 crores for the state government.

