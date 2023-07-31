Chandrayaan-3 preps for Trans Lunar Insertion manoeuvre to depart Earth's orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to propel Chandrayaan-3 towards the Moon following a successful Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) manoeuvre operation, which is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST.

Once this critical manoeuvre is executed, the spacecraft will bid farewell to Earth's orbit and set its course towards the Moon, marking a crucial step in India's lunar exploration mission.

Chandrayaan-3, a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, launched on July 14 on the LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark 3) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Since its launch, the spacecraft has been undergoing a series of meticulously planned Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres. Five manoeuvres were executed as part of the preparation for TLI, with the first taking place on July 15 and the fifth on July 25, 2023.

The mission aims to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface. Other key objectives of this mission are to demonstrate the capability of the rover to traverse and explore the Moon's surface and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments to gather valuable data and insights about the lunar environment. The spacecraft is equipped with state-of-the-art instruments and technology, enabling it to carry out various scientific experiments during its lunar expedition.

As Chandrayaan-3 embarks on this epic voyage, scientists and space enthusiasts alike eagerly await the data and discoveries the mission will bring back. Its success will not only bolster India's position in the global space arena but also contribute to the broader international scientific community's understanding of the Moon's evolution and its potential for future space exploration endeavours.