Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3 preps for Trans Lunar Insertion manoeuvre to depart Earth's orbit

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:49 IST
Chandrayaan-3 preps for Trans Lunar Insertion manoeuvre to depart Earth's orbit
Image Credit: Twitter (@ISRO)
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to propel Chandrayaan-3 towards the Moon following a successful Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) manoeuvre operation, which is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST.

Once this critical manoeuvre is executed, the spacecraft will bid farewell to Earth's orbit and set its course towards the Moon, marking a crucial step in India's lunar exploration mission.

Chandrayaan-3, a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, launched on July 14 on the LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark 3) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Since its launch, the spacecraft has been undergoing a series of meticulously planned Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres. Five manoeuvres were executed as part of the preparation for TLI, with the first taking place on July 15 and the fifth on July 25, 2023.

The mission aims to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface. Other key objectives of this mission are to demonstrate the capability of the rover to traverse and explore the Moon's surface and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments to gather valuable data and insights about the lunar environment. The spacecraft is equipped with state-of-the-art instruments and technology, enabling it to carry out various scientific experiments during its lunar expedition.

As Chandrayaan-3 embarks on this epic voyage, scientists and space enthusiasts alike eagerly await the data and discoveries the mission will bring back. Its success will not only bolster India's position in the global space arena but also contribute to the broader international scientific community's understanding of the Moon's evolution and its potential for future space exploration endeavours.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023