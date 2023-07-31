At C20 summit, Rajasthan governor stresses on challenges of environmental protection

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday emphasised the need to pay attention to challenges related to environmental protection and development and said there is a need to connect the modern generation with the folk traditions.

Mishra was addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day summit of Civil 20, an official engagement group of the G20.

He said civil society organisations should work towards addressing challenges related to gender inequality, sustainable development and climate change.

There is an ancient and unique tradition of worshipping nature in Indian culture, Mishra said and added that the work of bringing awareness should be done on a large scale.

There is a need to connect the modern generation with the folk traditions, he said.

According to a statement, Mishra said it is necessary that humans have affection for each other to remove economic inequality, gender disparity and achieve the goal of sustainable development. To achieve these goals, civil society organisations can play an important role, he said.

Mishra also called the Civil 20 or C20 important from the point of view of establishing a balance between the economic and civil interests of the G20 bloc countries.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the consequences the exploitation of natural resources are coming out in the form of climate change and added these would have worst impact for women, children, poor and the weaker sections.

She emphasised on making policies for restrained and equitable use of natural resources by taking all cultures together.

Pointing to the conflicts in different parts of the world, Raje said the present era is not of war and problems should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

At the event, Mishra inaugurated the ''International Grassroots Survey - 2023'' of Mata Amritanandamayi Math. The event was presided over by spiritual teacher Mata Amritanandamayi Devi.

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, Troika, C20 and Vice Chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math said more than 800 delegates were present at the event, including civil society organisations from around the globe, distinguished experts from renowned institutions, and G20 officials.

"Amma, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi served as our sole inspiration and guiding light for the remarkable success of C20 in India. This was possible only because of her divine leadership and guidance," Puri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)