Left Menu

Kieran McAnulty to visit Fiji, Vanuatu to support natural disaster response

“New Zealand and our Pacific whānau have a proud history of supporting each other whenever severe weather hits, and working together on recovery and resilience,” Kieran McAnulty said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-08-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 10:56 IST
Kieran McAnulty to visit Fiji, Vanuatu to support natural disaster response
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty, will travel to Fiji and Vanuatu today to further strengthen cooperation between the countries in building resilience to natural disasters.

Kieran McAnulty will depart on 1 August to meet with his Ministerial counterparts in Suva and Port Vila and to spend time with local disaster management teams.

“New Zealand and our Pacific whānau have a proud history of supporting each other whenever severe weather hits, and working together on recovery and resilience,” Kieran McAnulty said.

“Earlier in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle, Fiji sent personnel over to assist us, and New Zealand sent assistance over to Vanuatu when they were hit shortly after that.

“Our nations share whānau and community. When disasters strike our Pacific neighbours, it affects our Pacific communities back home – and vice versa. We’re all in this together,” Kieran McAnulty said.

National Emergency Management Agency’s Rapid Response Team regularly deploys staff to Pacific nations as part of a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade-funded Pacific Disaster Risk Management Programme.

“The impacts of climate change are increasingly being felt across the Pacific, and it’s more important than ever that we work together to strengthen our collective disaster resilience.

“Fiji and Vanuatu have a wealth of experience in dealing with natural disasters such as cyclones, tsunami, and earthquakes. I’m really looking forward to learning from them, and to see what help we can offer.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023