Left Menu

Power Grid shares tumble nearly 5 pc in morning trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 10:47 IST
Power Grid shares tumble nearly 5 pc in morning trade
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd fell by nearly 5 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday, after the company posted over a 5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June, 2023.

The stock declined 4.60 per cent to Rs 253.75 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tanked 4.62 per cent to Rs 253.75 apiece.

The company was the biggest laggard among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

On the BSE, 4.30 lakh shares of the company were traded in morning trade, while the figure stood at 89.28 lakh shares at the NSE.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Monday posted over a 5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,597.16 crore due to increased finance costs.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 3,801.29 crore during the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income, however, rose to Rs 11,257.60 crore from Rs 11,168.54 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Finance cost increased to Rs 2,057.23 crore from Rs 1,959.70 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, the company said it incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 1,506 crore during Q1 FY24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023