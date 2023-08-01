China's President Xi asks authorities to minimise casualties from heavy rain

China's President Xi Jinping urged the authorities on Tuesday to minimise casualties from heavy rain in northern China and return living conditions back to normal as soon as possible, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Heavy rainfall in the capital Beijing killed 11 people as of 6 a.m. (2200 GMT) on Tuesday, with 27 still missing, state media reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)