China's President Xi asks authorities to minimise casualties from heavy rain
China's President Xi Jinping urged the authorities on Tuesday to minimise casualties from heavy rain in northern China and return living conditions back to normal as soon as possible, the official Xinhua news agency said.
Heavy rainfall in the capital Beijing killed 11 people as of 6 a.m. (2200 GMT) on Tuesday, with 27 still missing, state media reported.
