Europe's Euclid telescope doing well after million-mile journey from Earth; captures first test images

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-08-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 11:08 IST
Image Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, CC BY- SA 3.0 IGO

The European Space Agency's newly-launched telescope, Euclid, has captured its first test images, indicating that the dark energy explorer is doing well after a million-mile journey from Earth.

The above image was captured during the commissioning of the Euclid spacecraft to check that its Near Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP) instrument is working as expected.

Euclid, which launched on July 1 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, has arrived at its destination about 1 million miles (1.5 million kms) from Earth, a vantage point called the Second Lagrange Point or L2. The mission's key objective is to study the nature of dark matter and why the universe’s expansion is accelerating.

"We are thrilled to see that the NASA-supplied detectors and other hardware are working as expected and are incredibly excited about the scientific results that will come in the months and years ahead," said Mike Seiffert, project scientist for the NASA contribution to Euclid at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

Euclid will observe billions of galaxies to create the biggest-ever 3D map of the sky, covering almost a third of the sky. However, before starting its science observations, the telescope will undergo a series of performance-verification tests for the next couple of months.

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

