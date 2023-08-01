Mars Sample Return advances with successful testing of MAV's solid rocket motors

The Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV), a lightweight rocket that would transport the sample return container into orbit as part of the NASA/ESA Mars Sample Return program, has achieved significant milestones, propelling the ambitious mission towards success. The team developing the vehicle recently conducted successful tests of its first and second-stage solid rocket motors - SRM1 and SRM2.

In addition to testing MAV's motors, the team recently conducted its Preliminary Design Review, an in-depth review of the rocket's overall design.

"This test demonstrates our nation has the capacity to develop a launch vehicle that can successfully be lightweight enough to get to Mars and robust enough to put a set of samples into orbit to bring back to Earth. The hardware is telling us that our technology is ready to proceed with development," said MAV Propulsion Manager Benjamin Davis at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Scheduled to take flight in June 2028, MAV would transport scientifically selected sample tubes containing Martian rock and soil samples into orbit around Mars, which would then be captured and stored by ESA's Earth Return Orbiter (ERO) in a secure containment capsule for safe delivery to Earth for in-depth analysis using cutting-edge science instruments.

The two-stage MAV rocket and the orbiting sample container would travel to the Red Planet on board the Sample Retrieval Lander. While SRM1 will propel the rocket away from the Martian surface, SRM2 will carefully spin its second stage, ensuring precise placement of the sample container in the correct Martian orbit. This manoeuvre will enable ERO to smoothly locate and capture the container for a journey back to our home planet.

NASA’s Mars Ascent Vehicle recently reached some major milestones supporting the Mars Sample Return program! Teams conducted successful tests of the first and second stage solid rocket motors. Watch the tests and learn more HERE >> https://t.co/trPwoDk7Dt pic.twitter.com/yDDQnsJzeT — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) July 31, 2023

The Mars Ascent Vehicle would be the first rocket ever launched from the surface of another planet. The rocket will play a crucial role in returning the precious samples that NASA's Perseverance rover has collected over the years. Scientists anticipate that the returned samples of Martian rock and soil will deepen our understanding of the planet's geological history, offering invaluable insights into the planet's early environment and potential for ancient life.