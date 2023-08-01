Left Menu

Gadkari visits flood, rain-affected areas in Kullu and Manali

A large number of affected people also submitted their representation to the Union minister.Gadkari also held a meeting with officials of National Highway Authority of India NHAI during his visit.So far, the state has suffered a loss of Rs 5,692 crores, which includes Rs 1,962 crore to the PWD since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till July 31, as per the state emergency operation centre.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:19 IST
Gadkari visits flood, rain-affected areas in Kullu and Manali
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday visited the flood and rain-affected areas of Kullu and Manali.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Jai Ram Thakur and Public Works department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh during his visit, Gadkari did an aerial survey of the area.

Later, the Union minister visited the affected areas and interacted with victims of the floods. A large number of affected people also submitted their representation to the Union minister.

Gadkari also held a meeting with officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) during his visit.

So far, the state has suffered a loss of Rs 5,692 crores, which includes Rs 1,962 crore to the PWD since the onset of monsoon on June 24 (till July 31), as per the state emergency operation centre. However, the Chief Minister has claimed that the loss is around Rs 8,000 crores. Kullu and Manali districts have faced maximum damage in the recent floods. A large number of roads and bridges of NHAI and PWD have been damaged in it. Earlier, the Union minister had given Rs 300 crore under Setu Bharatam Yojna for reconstructing damaged bridges connecting national highways in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023