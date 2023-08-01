Gadkari visits flood, rain-affected areas in Kullu and Manali
A large number of affected people also submitted their representation to the Union minister.Gadkari also held a meeting with officials of National Highway Authority of India NHAI during his visit.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday visited the flood and rain-affected areas of Kullu and Manali.
Accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Jai Ram Thakur and Public Works department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh during his visit, Gadkari did an aerial survey of the area.
Later, the Union minister visited the affected areas and interacted with victims of the floods. A large number of affected people also submitted their representation to the Union minister.
Gadkari also held a meeting with officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) during his visit.
So far, the state has suffered a loss of Rs 5,692 crores, which includes Rs 1,962 crore to the PWD since the onset of monsoon on June 24 (till July 31), as per the state emergency operation centre. However, the Chief Minister has claimed that the loss is around Rs 8,000 crores. Kullu and Manali districts have faced maximum damage in the recent floods. A large number of roads and bridges of NHAI and PWD have been damaged in it. Earlier, the Union minister had given Rs 300 crore under Setu Bharatam Yojna for reconstructing damaged bridges connecting national highways in the state.
